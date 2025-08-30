Kane scores 3 TDs as Holmen blanks Sauk Prairie 42-0

SAUK PRAIRIE (WKTY) – Three rushing touchdowns from Elijah Kane led the Holmen Vikings to their second victory of the season with a 42-0 shutout of Sauk Prairie on Friday night.

Kane had 193 yards on 17 carries for the Vikings.

He scored two of his touchdowns during a 35-point second quarter for Holmen. The third score came in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Colin Williams ran for two touchdowns (33 and 59 yards) in the second. He later found Jack Barth for an 82-yard play that went to the end zone.

In all, Holmen had 362 yards on the ground against the Eagles, who only had 32 yards rushing and 106 yards passing during the game.

The Vikings take a 2-0 record into their September 5 game against Onalaska.