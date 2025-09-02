Extended Chat with Jake

DNR warden Jake Bolks joins us for an extended chat answering your questions as we head into the fall season aka hunting season! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Best and WorstWeek 1 of the #NFL season is over with! Dan selects his best and worst from week 1. Plus, lets talk a little bit about stadium etiquette. Why the whole baseball world needs to root for the #Brewers.…Read More The Chase for 100It was a great weekend for the #Brewers as they swept the Pirates and have inched closer to securing a playoff spot. Plus, they're inching closer to 100 wins on the season. Dan discusses all of…Read More Now That’s How You Start a Season!The #Packers began their season with a BANG taking down the Lions of Detroit. The defense was awesome and the offense looked confident. We break it all down, plus hand out some game balls!…Read More Blugolds and Blue Devils Open with WinsJustus Cleveland from SportsScene 13 joins Dan to recap week 3 of the high school football season and to recap/preview some of what's coming up in local sports this week! They also discuss the big…Read More Where are They From? Week 1 Mini Helmet Picks!In our latest episode, Dan and Hutson play "Where are They From?" Plus, with the start of the #NFL season, the boys make their week 1 picks using mini helmets! #NFL #Football #YouthSports #KidsSports…Read More PARSONS!!!MICAH PARONS IS A #GREENBAYPACKER! Reaction from Dan and you the listener on this monumental day! #GreenBayPackers #Packers #NFL #Football See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Week 2 of the high school football seasonBrandon Berg from the Chippewa Herald joins Dan to discuss week 2 of the high school football season and a big high school volleyball invite. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More NFL PicksIn our latest "Kid Cave" episode, Dan and Hutson are getting you ready for the #NFL season! We go over some common NFL terms, Hutson lists his top 10 NFL teams, and Dan and Hutson make some…Read More PrevNext