WATCH: Holmen hosts Onalaska in MVC rivalry

Mississippi Valley Conference play begins this week, as Holmen High School’s football team hosts rival Onalaska on Friday.

WKTY will stream all Holmen’s game this season on its website or search the Holmen Vikings channel on Roku. The stream starts at 6:45 p.m. with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

The Vikings have started the season strong on both sides of the ball — outscoring opponents 97-16.

Holmen’s success has mostly been the result of the high-powered rushing attack of Elijah Kane (331 yds), Jack Barth (211 yds) and Colin Williams (100 yds), plus a stout defense that has allowed just over 300 yards of total offense and 16 points.

Onalaska bring a balanced offensive attack and stingy defense to Viking Stadium. The Hilltoppers have amassed 434 yards through the air and 373 more on the ground, thanks in part to Ian Kowal’s 327 yards passing, Kaeson Stettler’s 179 yards rushing and Luke Siegel’s 186 yards receiving.

The defense has done its part, as well, allowing 26 points in the season opener and shutting out Medford last week — the only common opponent between both teams.