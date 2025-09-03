WATCH: Logan looks to go 3-0 with matchup vs. Sparta

Last week, Logan (2-0) got a late fourth-quarter touchdown run from sophomore quarterback Tommy Check — his second rushing touchdown of the evening — to clinch a 29-21 victory at Wausau East.

Check has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in both games.

Sparta is also 2-0 after shutting out Mauston last week 35-0.

Running back Cam McTaggert accounted for 204 yards and two rushing scores. The Spartans also had over 200 passing yards.