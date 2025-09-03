WATCH: Logan looks to go 3-0 with matchup vs. Sparta

The Logan High School football team will look to defend its home turf Friday, opening MVC play against Sparta.
Every Rangers game will stream on WKTY — or search the Logan Ranger channel on Roku. Coverage Friday starts at 6:50 p.m. with Drew Kelly and Tyler Bailke on the call.
Last week, Logan (2-0) got a late fourth-quarter touchdown run from sophomore quarterback Tommy Check — his second rushing touchdown of the evening — to clinch a 29-21 victory at Wausau East.
Check has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in both games.
Sparta is also 2-0 after shutting out Mauston last week 35-0.
Running back Cam McTaggert accounted for 204 yards and two rushing scores. The Spartans also had over 200 passing yards.