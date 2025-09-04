La Crosse Center to host high school state wrestling meet on 3-year deal

The Wisconsin high school state team wresting meet is headed to La Crosse.

The WIAA announced a three-year agreement with the city to host the state meet at the La Crosse Center beginning in March. The tournament will run March 6-7.

It’s a fitting home for the civic center, being it’s hosted of the Bi-State Wrestling Classic since 1982, and held the first-ever girls state wrestling tournament back in 2022.

La Crosse Center deputy director, Jared Flick, said it’s an honor to host.

“We can’t wait to welcome the best teams, fans, and coaches from across the State of Wisconsin and provide them with an unforgettable championship experience,” Flick said. “La Crosse has shown its capacity to host many top level wrestling tournaments, including Bi-State and the NCAA Division III National Championships.”

One reason for the move was expanding teams in the boys Division 2 and 3 tournaments to eight, which aligns with the number of teams in Division 1.

“This event has actually outgrown the UW Field House’s floor space and warm-up areas,” WIAA executive director Stephanie Hauser stated.

The La Crosse Center can actually host a bigger tournament than the UW Field House. The Center can have up to 10 mats, while the Field House can only hold four.

The individual state tournament will remain at the Kohl Center and happens Feb. 26-28 this season.

Wrestling isn’t the only state event the La Crosse Center has hosted recently for the WIAA.

La Crosse hosted the state boys and girls basketball tournaments for Divisions 2, 4 and 5 in 2021, during the pandemic.

TOP PHOTO: The Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center in January of 2025 (PHOTO: @Bistateclassic on Facebook/Eligin the Cut Photography)