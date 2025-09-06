Late score gives Holmen the win over Onalaska

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKTY Sports) – A big play in the closing minutes of the MVC matchup between Holmen and Onalaska gives the Vikings the win.

Jake Barth tossed a deep ball that Ryland Eickhoff took 72 yards for the score and a 19-15 lead. They’d hold on for the victory over the Hilltoppers.

Onalaska scored its first points on a safety when Colin Williams errant pitch missed Jake Barth. The 2-0 score held up until the start of the 3rd Quarter.

That’s when John Faherty took the kickoff back for a score that made it 7-2 Holmen.

The Hilltoppers answered with an Ian Kowal to Jackson Egan 20-yard score to put them back on top 8-7.

Another 3rd Quarter score from Adam Kuhn put Onalaska up 15-7 through three.

Then the Vikings took over. AJ Alesch took it in from 9 yards out to cut the lead to 15-13.

Then, as time wound down, Barth and Eickhoff connected for what would be the winning score.

Onalaska goes to 2-1 on the season, while Holmen remains undefeated at 3-0.

The Vikings play at home again against Sparta, while Onalaska is at home as well against Reedsburg.