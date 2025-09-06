Logan stays unbeaten with huge 4th quarter against Sparta

A ridiculous fourth quarter from Logan High School’s football team, that included three forced turnovers and three Maxim Roberts touchdowns kept the Rangers undefeated.

Logan came into the fourth down a point before scoring 23 straight to hand Sparta its first loss of the season, 43-21.

Roberts finished with 216 yards on 24 carries , while sophomore quarterback Tommy Check 175 on 22 carries, including a 27-yard touchdown 50 seconds into the game for Logan (3-0, 1-0).

The Spartans (2-1, 0-1) answered on the next possession, putting together a long drive capped by a Camden McTaggert 1-yard score with 30 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Check found the end zone two more times on short runs inside the 5-yard line, pulling Logan within 21-20 heading into the fourth.

Logan will hit the road next Friday night to face Tomah. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.