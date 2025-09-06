Wisconsin 42, Middle Tennessee St 10: 2-minute drill

MADISON – Wisconsin rattled off 28 straight points in the second half to beat Middle Tennessee State 42-10 on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Play of the Game

It was a 14-10 game midway through the third quarter when a big run play by Trech Kekahuna on a reverse gave the Badgers a two-score lead and served as the catalyst for a dominant final 20 minutes of the game.

https://x.com/CFBONFOX/status/1964454122914271290

Game Balls

Offense:

QB Danny O’Neil

Making his first start the Indiana native was dialed in. He hit his first nine passes and finished 23-for-27 for 281 yards — the most by a Wisconsin quarterback in his starting debut. The sophomore threw three touchdowns, including a 58-yarder to Jayden Ballard in the fourth quarter.

TE Lance Mason

After a quiet opener for Mason, the Missouri State transfer led the Badgers with 102 yards receiving — the most by a Wisconsin tight end since Troy Fumagalli had 105 yards in the 2017 season opener. Perhaps his best play setup the Badgers first touchdown, as he ran a wheel route and hauled in an O’Neil pass for a 35-yard gain. Wisconsin needed more production from its tight ends and Mason delivered.

Defense:

LB Christian Alliegro

The junior made the play of the game on the defensive side, shooting through to stop Jekail Middlebrook on fourth-and-1 with the Badgers clinging to a 14-10 lead in the third quarter. Alliegro tied for the lead in tackles with seven, including two for loss. Those two were among eight for the Wisconsin defense on the day.

What Went Right

The last 20 minutes

The Badgers were very much in danger of falling to a team that had lost by 20 to an FCS team in Week 1. But Alliegro’s huge stop on fourth down and Kekahuna’s run two plays later jump started the team, leading to 28 straight points and the second-biggest margin of victory in Luke Fickell’s tenure

What Went Wrong

The run game

Wisconsin could not move the ball on the ground against a team that is probably the worst it will face this season. Take out the 75 yards the Badgers gained on reverses by Kekahuna and Vinny Anthony and the lost yardage due to bad snaps, and Wisconsin had just 97 yards on 28 carries (3.4 ypc).

In Case You Missed It

— Former Wisconsin fullback Bradie Ewing served as the honorary captain for the game.

— Wisconsin recognized its newest athletic Hall of Famers at halftime, including offensive lineman Travis Frederick and running back James White.

— Wisconsin played without center Jake Renfro due to an injury that popped up in practice on Monday. Senior Kerry Kodanko made his first career start in Renfro’s place.

— The Badgers also adjusted the rest of the offensive line, moving right tackle Riley Mahlman to left tackle, right guard Emerson Mandell to right tackle and sliding redshirt freshman Colin Cubberly into right guard for his first start.

Inside the Numbers

3 — That’s how many interceptions Wisconsin has through two games after Omillio Agard picked off a pass in the second quarter. The Badgers had a total of four interceptions last season.

5 — That’s how many sacks Wisconsin had on Saturday, giving the Badgers eight in the first two games. They had a total of 17 last year.

17 — That’s how many yards rushing Wisconsin had in the first half

61 — That’s how long Kekahuna’s run was. It’s the longest run by a Wisconsin player since Chez Mellusi’s 89-yard touchdown in the 2023 season opener.

9 — That’s how many different players had at least one catch, including Anthony catching four passes for 50 yards

0 — That’s how many penalties Wisconsin had — the first time the Badgers haven’t been called for a penalty in a game since 2016.

99 — That’s how long a Badgers drive in the fourth quarter was that was finished with a 58-yard TD to Ballard. It was the first 99-yard drive for Wisconsin since 2003.

What’s Next?

Wisconsin (2-0) travels to Alabama (0-1) to face the Crimson Tide, who beat the Badgers 42-10 last season in Madison.