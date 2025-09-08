Blugolds and Blue Devils Begin with Wins!

The UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout football teams kicked off their season with wins! Plus, can you believe we’re already through 3-weeks of the high school football season? Justus Cleveland joined Dan Kasper to break it all down in the latest “Local Sports Roundup” Related Posts We’re on to Week 2Brandon Berg from the Chippewa Herald joins "The Dan Kasper Show" to talk about week 2 of the high school football season.…Read More WEEK 1 IS HERE!It's finally game week for the high school football season! WEAU 13 News Sports Director Justus Cleveland joined The Dan Kasper Show to preview the week 1 games and take a look ahead to the upcoming…Read More Eau Claire TestLorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut…Read More No. 9 UW-L football opens on road in Pitt, taking on 17th-ranked C-MThe UW-La Crosse football team will begin its quest for their 36th conference and fourth national championship Saturday. The ninth-ranked Eagles open the season in Pittsburgh to take on No. 17…Read More Jordan Love and Tucker Kraft lead the way in Packers’ 27-18 victory over CommandersGREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Washington Commanders 27-18 on Thursday night. Tight end Tucker Kraft caught six…Read More Fans- raise your Packers expectations | Bukowski and ClemensGrant explains why he expects a Packers win over the Commanders. Peter Bukowski joins to react to the Lions win and what comes next for the Packers, and Mike Clemens calls in from the press box to…Read More The Camp: Wisconsin-Alabama preview, what does success look like, Week 3 picksWisconsin heads to SEC country for the first time in 53 years on Saturday. Zach and Jesse preview the Badgers and Alabama, what does success look like for Wisconsin, the key unit to the game and…Read More Who’s this baseball for? Watson extended | Jesse Temple and Tobi AltizerGrant asks who is currently enjoying baseball- before reacting to Christian Watson's one year extension. Jesse Temple joins to discuss the Badgers- would Iowa or Illinois be considered signature…Read More PrevNext