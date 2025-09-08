Blugolds and Blue Devils Begin with Wins!

September 8, 2025|In Eau Claire, UW Eau Claire, UW Stout

Blugolds and Blue Devils Begin with Wins!

September 8, 2025|In Eau Claire, UW Eau Claire, UW Stout

Blugolds and Blue Devils Begin with Wins!

The UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout football teams kicked off their season with wins!

Plus, can you believe we’re already through 3-weeks of the high school football season?

Justus Cleveland joined Dan Kasper to break it all down in the latest “Local Sports Roundup”

 

Related Posts