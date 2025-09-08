Packers BLAST Lions, Week 1 reaction

September 8, 2025|In Wisco Sports Show

Packers BLAST Lions, Week 1 reaction

September 8, 2025|In Wisco Sports Show

Packers BLAST Lions, Week 1 reaction

Grant reacts to the Packers strong showing against Detroit and Micah Parsons debut. Callers chime in. Matt LaFleur is whining at the podium again, and the Ravens keep doing Ravens things. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Related Posts