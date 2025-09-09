Event looks to get people with special needs outdoors and fishing

An event on Saturday looks to give people with special needs the chance to get outdoors and enjoy some time fishing. The 1st Annual Make a Difference Fishing tournament happens at Arctic Springs Park outside of Galesville. Organizer Keith Braunreiter said the organization behind Make A Difference is based in Florida, where he had a chance to see one of their previous events and what it meant to people. “Just to see the joy, see the fun, and see the experience that people had was moving. It was like, “Let’s give this a shot in Wisconsin,” he said. Braunreiter said he’s been amazed at the outpouring of support from the community and people who want to help or be a sponsor for Saturday’s event. Every person with special needs, whether they’re young or old, who participates receives a free fishing rod plus a “swag bag” of items. Registration for the tournament is still open. You can go to Make a Difference Fishing’s website and find the sign-up page under the events tab. The event begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 2:30 p.m. Anyone wanting more information can reach Keith at 608-386-4321 or email him at kbraunreiter@outlook.com