UW-L football coach Janus on when 100 football players crash a waterpark, plus a season preview

UW-La Crosse football coach Matt Janus joined WIZM’s La Crosse Talk ahead of their first game this weekend.

On the show we discussed replacing one of UW-L’s best receivers in school history, what it’s like when 100 football players show up at a waterpark and trying to get back to the playoffs for a fifth-consecutive season.

Janus is 37-11 in his four years as coach, winning at least one playoff game in three of those years. He has his quarterback and top running back returning this season, but the schedule is not easy — beginning with a road trip Saturday to Pittsburgh to face No. 17 Carnegie Mellon, before taking on a Division II school the next week.

UW-L has to replace Jack Studer, who set all sorts of receiving records and was invited as a nondrafted rookie to tryout for the Packers. We talked about where he’s at, as well as other players trying to make it in the pro game right now.

We also talked about their training camp outing in Wisconsin Dells, where they may have gotten more of a workout at the Kalahari Water Park — plus whose jaws dropped further when 100 football players hit the pool, the kids or the parents that happened to be there that day. On a more serious note, Janus talked about the importance of team building through outings like that.

After UW-L’s two nonconference games, they take on a WIAC that has five teams ranked in the Top 25. And, while UW-Whitewater is the lowest of those ranked teams, that may be the hardest place to play — and that’s where the conference season starts for the Eagles. So, we also talked about the challenges of trying to survive conference to make the playoffs.