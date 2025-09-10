WATCH: Holmen looks to stay unbeaten when it hosts Sparta

The Holmen High School football team looks to stay undefeated when it hosts Sparta on Friday.

WKTY streams all Holmen’s game this season on its website or search the Holmen Vikings channel on Roku. The stream starts at 6:45 p.m. with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

The Vikings pulled off a 19-15 win over rival Onalaska last week to get to 3-0, 1-0 MVV.

Jack Barth is leading Holmen in rushing with 259 yards on 18 carries, while Elijah Kane has 209 yards on 22 carries. Both have three touchdowns apiece.

Sparta comes into the game suffering its first loss of the season last week to Logan, 43-21. The Spartans (2-1, 0-1) were up 21-20 heading into the fourth quarter of that one.