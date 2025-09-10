WATCH: Logan head to Tomah looking to stay unbeaten

The Logan High School football team hopes to continue its winning streak Friday night when it takes on Tomah on the road.

Every Rangers game will be stream on WKTY — or search the Logan Ranger channel on your Roku device. Pregame this week begins at 6:50 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.

The Rangers (3-0, 1-0 MVC) won their first MVC tilt last week by knocking off previously undefeated Sparta, 43-21.

Logan continues to improve offensively each week with increasing point totals and yardage.

The Rangers accounted for 478 yards in the Sparta victory, including 391 on the ground and six rushing touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Tommy Check and running back Maxim Roberts had three touchdowns each.

Tomah won its first game of the season last week in a 19-8 final over Baraboo, following two tough losses to Baldwin-Woodville and West Salem.