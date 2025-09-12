No. 9 UW-L football opens on road in Pitt, taking on 17th-ranked C-M

The UW-La Crosse football team will begin its quest for their 36th conference and fourth national championship Saturday.

The ninth-ranked Eagles open the season in Pittsburgh to take on No. 17 Carnegie-Mellon. Listen on 96.7 FM / 580 AM, or the WKTY App. Pregame starts at 10:40 a.m. with the kickoff set for 11 a.m.

Saturday will mark the first time UW-L coach Matt Janus will not have the services of wide receiver Jack Studer, who graduated last season as the program’s all-time leader in touchdowns and receiving yards — he was also second in catches.

Janus said it’ll be a different kind of receiver core this year.

“We do feel it’s a deep group, and those players like Keaton Arendt, Jack Janke and Tyler Bowman are going to be thrust into that top role,” Janus said. “It might not be a situation of ‘we’re only going to throw to one guy all the time’. I’m really excited for that group.”

The Eagles will be trying to break a pair of Carnegie-Mellon streaks. The Tartans have won 24 consecutive home games — good for the second-longest DIII streak in the country. They also have won 47 consecutive games if leading after the 3rd quarter.

UW-L vaulted into the Top 10, despite having a Week 1 bye. The Eagles are no strangers to long road trips, playing last year in New York and several more times in Michigan over the past few seasons.

“Our league just struggles to find non-conference matchups,” UW-L coach Matt Janus said. “We had to get creative and that means traveling for out of region games and bumping up to a D2 opponent”

UW-L left for Pittsburgh on Tuesday, and had certain stops along the way including the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Wayne State will travel to La Crosse for the home-opener next week.