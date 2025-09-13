Holmen blanks Sparta 45-0

Three touchdowns each from Jack Barth and Elijah Kane lead the Holmen Vikings to a 45-0 victory over the Sparta Spartans on Friday night.

Barth, who had 115 yards on the ground, went four yards for his first score to make it 7-0 after the first quarter.

He added his next one in the second, a 23-yarder to put Holmen up 14-0.

A Brock Needham field goal made it 17-0 at the half.

Elijah Kane ran for his scores in the third quarter. Kane, with 94 yards against Sparta, had scores of 30, 32, and 8 yards.

The quarter, and the final score of night, came on an 8-yard run by Barth.

With the win, Holmen moves to 4-0 overall on the season while Sparta drops to 2-2.

The Vikings sit atop the Mississippi Valley Conference at 2-0 with the win.

Holmen plays another MVC opponent, Reedsburg, next week.

Sparta also takes on a conference rival. They’ve got a home game against Tomah.