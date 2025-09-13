Holmen remains unbeaten, blanks Sparta 45-0

Three touchdowns each from Jack Barth and Elijah Kane kept the Holmen High School football team unbeaten, with a 45-0 victory over Sparta on Friday night.
Barth, who had 115 yards on the ground, went four yards for his first score to make it 7-0 after the first quarter.
He added his next one in the second, a 23-yarder to put Holmen up 14-0.
A Brock Needham field goal made it 17-0 at the half.
Elijah Kane ran for his scores in the third quarter. Kane, with 94 yards against Sparta, had scores of 30, 32, and 8 yards.
The quarter, and the final score of night, came on an 8-yard run by Barth.
With the win, Holmen moves to 4-0 overall on the season while Sparta drops to 2-2.
The Vikings sit atop the Mississippi Valley Conference at 2-0 with the win.
Holmen plays another MVC opponent, Reedsburg, next week.
Sparta also takes on a conference rival, taking on Tomah.
TOP PHOTO: Holmen runs the ball against Sparta on Sept. 12, 2025 (PHOTO: Daniel Smith)