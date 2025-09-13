Holmen remains unbeaten, blanks Sparta 45-0

September 13, 2025|In Holmen, La Crosse

Three touchdowns each from Jack Barth and Elijah Kane kept the Holmen High School football team unbeaten, with a 45-0 victory over Sparta on Friday night.

Barth, who had 115 yards on the ground, went four yards for his first score to make it 7-0 after the first quarter.  

He added his next one in the second, a 23-yarder to put Holmen up 14-0.  

A Brock Needham field goal made it 17-0 at the half. 

Elijah Kane ran for his scores in the third quarter.  Kane, with 94 yards against Sparta, had scores of 30, 32, and 8 yards.  

The quarter, and the final score of night, came on an 8-yard run by Barth.  

With the win, Holmen moves to 4-0 overall on the season while Sparta drops to 2-2.  

The Vikings sit atop the Mississippi Valley Conference at 2-0 with the win.  

Holmen plays another MVC opponent, Reedsburg, next week.  

Sparta also takes on a conference rival, taking on Tomah.

TOP PHOTO: Holmen runs the ball against Sparta on Sept. 12, 2025 (PHOTO: Daniel Smith)

