Economist Hoffer on the uniqueness of owning the Green Bay Packers, plus annoying “recovery fees” showing up on bills

We dive into how the Green Bay Packers are owned — the only team in the US owned by its shareholders — with Dr. Adam Hoffer, a sports economist and director of excise tax policy at the Tax Foundation. We also discuss on WIZM’s La Crosse Talk what’s called recovery fees — those “additional overcharge” fees you might see on a cellphone bill.

Hoffer shares a recovery fee story he noticed recently on is Uber bill, as these charges are appearing more and more on people’s bills — charges people might not see added to their bills because everything is on autopay.

We also get into the way the Packers are owned and how we’ll never see another US team owned like it.