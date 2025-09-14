Haas, Lynch lead No. 9 UW-La Crosse to blowout win over 17th-ranked Carnegie

Kyle Haas threw three touchdowns and Gabe Lynch had two of his own, as the ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse football team won its season-opener for the 11th consecutive season.

The Eagles, on the road in Pittsburgh, blew out Carnegie Mellon 38-14 on Saturday. The win snapped the Tartans 24-game home win streak — the second longest DIII streak in the country.

It was a 7-7 game with 4 minutes remaining in the first half, before UW-L (1-0) began to pull away.

Haas and Lynch started things off leading an 11-play, 75-yard drive touchdown drive — with Lynch scoring on an 11-yard run with 27 seconds remaining in the half.

That began a 24-0 Eagles’ run that also included a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown by Sam Baumgard and a 37-yard touchdown reception from Jack Janke.

Haas finished 24 of 32 for 272 yards — 107 of those to Janke, who had seven catches — while Lynch had 18 carries for 69 yards.

The Eagles outgained the Tartans 445-317 — 173-27 on the ground. They were 12 of 19 on third downs and won time of possession 39:14 to 20:46.

Next up, the Eagles face DII’s Wayne State (0-2). That record could be deceiving. Wayne State lost 7-3 on Saturday to Findlay and dropped its opener 34-7 to Tiffin.

Findlay (2-0) beat No. 17 Indianapolis 38-35 in its season-opener. Tiffin (1-1) lost to top-ranked Ferris State 41-34 last week.

TOP PHOTO: UW-La Crosse running back Gabe Lynch against Carnegie Melon on Sept. 13, 2025 (PHOTO: UWLAthletics)