Blake Perkins drives in 5, Brewers top LA 9-2

Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch the NL Central is down to six after topping the Los Angeles Angels 9-2 on Wednesday night.

The Brewers jumped on LA starter Jose Soriano early, posting five runs in the second. Blake Perkins got it going with a 2-run single before Sal Frelick delivered a 3-run home run. The Crew added another run in the sixth and then got another 3-run homer, this one from Perkins, in the ninth to cap the scoring.

Those runs were easily enough for Brandon Woodruff and the rest of Milwaukee’s pitching staff. Woodruff went five innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out nine. The strikeouts were one off his season high. Woodruff got the win to improve to 7-2.

The win pushed the Brewers lead in the NL Central back to five games on Chicago with 10 games to play. The Cubs beat Pittsburgh earlier on Wednesday. It was their fourth straight win and seventh in their last eight.

LA and Milwaukee will close out the series Thursday night at American Family Field.