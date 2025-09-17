No. 5 Holmen looks to stay unbeaten hosting eighth-ranked Reedsburg

The Holmen High School football team is set to host visiting Reedsburg in Week 5 action at Empire Stadium.

WKTY streams all Holmen’s game this season on its website or search the Holmen Vikings channel on Roku. The stream starts at 6:45 p.m. with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Holmen (4-0, 2-0 MVC) is coming into this game ranked No. 5 in Division 2 after its 45-0 victory over Sparta last week. Meanwhile Reedsburg (3-1, 1-1) is ranked eighth in Division 3 and coming off a 47-14 victory over Onalaska.

The Vikings look to continue their winning ways and are undoubtedly seeking revenge for last years conference finale loss to the Beavers that ultimately resulted in a 5 way tie for the conference championship. Holmen will need to lean on their ground game that has accumulated 1152 yds rushing thanks in part to the Senior backfield of Elijah Kane (441 yds), Jack Barth (374 yards) and AJ Alesch (98 yds). Holmen’s Defense has been a force to be reckoned with as well only allowing an average of 197.5 yds/game of total offense and 7.5 pts/game while pitching two shutouts on the year thus far.

The Beavers look to stay in the hunt for a conference championship after a conference opening loss to La Crosse Central, and they will need to rely on their running attack if they are to come away with a victory. Reedsburg’s run game, which has amassed 1,477 yds through its first four games, looks to spread the carries between QB Will Mikonowicz (405 yds), RB Landin Purifoy (529 yds), RB Ian McClure (200 yds) and RB Gavin Budnik (164 yds).

It is homecoming week and conference title implications are on the line in this early conference matchup between between two conference championship favorites so this will be a do not miss game.