WATCH: Central and Logan — in 98th matchup — battle for the Ark

For the 98th time in history, the Logan and Central high school football teams will battle for the Ark of Victory.

WKTY will stream the game, as it does ever Rangers matchup. Watch on WKTY — or search the Logan Ranger channel on your Roku device. Pregame this week begins at 6:50 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.

The Rangers (4-0, 2-0), hosting this matchup, have the Ark now but have only won it twice in the past eight seasons.

Logan won the Ark to end the regular season with a 27-19 win, propelling them to a run to the Division 3 state semifinals.

Heading into this game, Logan running back Maxim Roberts is playing some of his best football the past two weeks, going over 200 yards and five touchdowns in wins over Sparta and Tomah.

Meanwhile, his counterpart, quarterback Tommy Check has continued to dominate on the ground in the two conference wins with six rushing touchdowns. The sophomore has also been more efficient in the passing game, going 8 of 10 for 136 yards in those MVC matchups.

The Riverhawks (2-2, 2-0) bounced back after an 0-2 start with wins over Reedsburg and Baraboo.

Central is led by a two-headed monster of its own with Christian Rudrud and Gabe Servais alternating at quarterback and combining for 822 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, and another four through the air. Receiver Connor Growth has accounted for 218 yards and three scores.