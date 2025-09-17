Wisconsin’s 2031 game vs Virginia Tech moved to Charlotte

Wisconsin’s long awaited series with Virginia Tech will no longer be a home-and-home.

The Badgers and Hokies announced Wednesday that the matchup in 2031, that was slated to be played at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, will instead by played on Aug. 30 in Charlotte as part of the Duke’s Mayo Classic. The game will take place at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. The two teams also play in 2032 and that game is still scheduled to be played at Camp Randall Stadium.

The change is just the latest alteration to a series that was originally scheduled to be played during the 2008 and 2009 seasons. Since then it has been pushed back four times for a variety of reasons. The two teams have never played, while this will be the second time the Badgers have played in Charlotte. They also played there in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in 2020, beating Wake Forest.

Here are Wisconsin’s currently scheduled games against Power 4 opponents

2026

vs Notre Dame (at Lambeau Field)

vs Pittsburgh

2027

at Pittsburgh (in Ireland)

2028

vs Utah

2029

at California

2030

California

2031

at Virginia Tech (in Charlotte)

2032

at Utah