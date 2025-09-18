Defending national champion UW-La Crosse men’s XC ranked No. 1 in latest polls; UW-L women 10th

The defending National Champion UW-La Crosse men’s cross country team is ranked No. 1 in USTFCCCA NCAA Division III poll.

The Eagles received eight of the 10 first-place votes. Wartburg is ranked second and received two first-place votes.

UW-L won its fourth national title last season, led by Grant Matthai, who finished third overall. The Eagles had four runners in the Top 20 — all who returned this season.

On the women’s side, the Eagles are ranked No. 10, and first in the north region. UW-L was 13th at nationals last season.

Both the UW-L men and women compete in the St. Olaf Invitational in Northfield, Minn., on Saturday.

They’re also both coming off third-place finishes at the UW-Green Bay open earlier this month.