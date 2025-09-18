No. 9 UW-La Crosse football takes on Division II foe in home-opener Saturday

A big Division II foe to kickoff the home-opener Saturday for the ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse football team. The Eagles (1-0) host Wayne State at 1 p.m. and WKTY will stream the game online here and on the WKTY app. The Eagles got the season off to a roaring start last week, traveling 12 hours by bus to Pittsburgh and getting a 38-14 victory over Carnegie Mellon, which was ranked No. 17 at the time. Now, Wayne State (0-2) comes in looking for its first win, but don’t be deceived by the two losses. Wayne State lost 7-3 last Saturday to Findlay and dropped its opener 34-7 to Tiffin. Findlay (2-0) beat No. 17 Indianapolis 38-35 in its season-opener. Tiffin (1-1) lost to top-ranked Ferris State 41-34 last week.

The Eagles last played at Wayne State in 2022 in Detroit, coming up with a 28-21 victory. With that experience, and their recent contests with fellow DII ‘sGrand Valley State, Janus said they have their work cut out for them, playing up a level.

“They’re huge,” Janus said. “We’re talking 330-plus pounds on the offensive line, and their skill position players are just extremely fast. That’s why you play these games, to be challenged.”

Last week, the Eagles were in a battle until the second half.

A 14-7 lead coming out of the locker room ballooned in the second half as thanks to four forced turnovers — starting with safety Sam Baumguard 41-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third.

Janus said you could feel the vibe change on the sideline.