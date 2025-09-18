Rounds for Rescues raises $7,767 for Coulee Region Humane Society

A golfing event earlier this month by Mid-West Family La Crosse raised more than $7,700 for the Coulee Region Humane Society.

The sixth annual Rounds for Rescues golf outing at Fox Hollow Golf Course on Sept. 12 saw 144 golfers hit the course for the fundraiser.

On Thursday morning, Mid-West Family presented a check for $7,767 to the Humane Society from the event.

The money goes towards the direct care of the many animals they care for at the CRHS facility.

TOP PHOTO: Mid-West Family’s Jean Taylor presents a check to Coulee Region Humane Society’s Heather Drievold on Sept. 18, 2025, for the Rounds for Rescues fundraiser (WIZM News)