The impact of Oktoberfest, NFL draft and negotiating to keep state track at UW-L with Explore La Crosse’s Frels

Covered a lot of the event scene with AJ Frels, executive director of Explore La Crosse, on WIZM — from the impact of having 150,000 people attend an Oktoberfest parade to keeping the WIAA state track meet at UW-L.

La Crosse Talk airs weekdays at 6-8 a.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find the show on Apple Podcast, Spotify or here.

Frels explains a little bit of Explore La Crosse’s role in tourism and events in the area, and discusses how things like Oktoberfest and the NFL draft in Green Bay impacted the area.

UW-L has hosted state track since 1990 and the newest contract expires after this season. Frels discusses Explore La Crosse’s role and how negotiations are already underway to renew that partnership.

We also talk about some of the other biggest and growing festivals in the area, like the staple of Rotary Lights and the ever-growing Country Boom, plus this weekend’s USA Cycling gravel championships in La Crescent.