Barth’s TD grab, 2-point conversion throw win it for Holmen in final minutes

A touchdown and two-point conversion with under 2 minutes to go kept Holmen High School’s football team unbeaten Saturday with a 22-21 win over Reedsburg — a game that was delayed from Friday night due to weather.

A Collin Williams 12-yard touchdown pass to Jack Barth with 1:34 remaining pulled the Vikings (5-0, 3-0) to within a point. But, despite hitting their previous extra points, the Vikings elected to go for two and pulled off the win when Barth hit AJ Alesch.

Williams was 8 of 8 for 155 yards with two touchdowns for the Vikings, while Barth had five catches for 44 yards and another 9 rushes for 53.

The two teams were tied at halftime and Reedsburg went up 21-14 on a 67-yard touchdown.

TOP PHOTO: Holmen huddles after beating Reedsburg on Sept. 20, 2025 (Screenshot Daniel Smith video)