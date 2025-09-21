Brewers celebrate 3rd straight NL Central title, driven by underdog status

ST. LOUIS (AP) — As celebratory prosecco and Miller Lite poured down his face, Christian Yelich soaked in the satisfaction of the Milwaukee Brewers’ third straight NL Central Division title.

“This is the why,” Yelich said Sunday after the Brewers clinched, courtesy of the Cubs’ 1-0 loss in Cincinnati. “This is why everything’s harped on throughout the year. Why we pay attention to detail, why there’s tough love throughout the season, why you keep grinding and why you keep trying to get better is for these moments — the fact that you can celebrate with your teammates.”

Carrying the best record in baseball, the Brewers won their fourth division title in the past five seasons and yet feel like the underdogs as the playoffs loom.

“In baseball, any team could beat anybody, especially in short series. Obviously we’re not going to be favored. Everyone’s going to kind of point to our question marks and how there’s other teams that have more experienced players and, on paper, super talented rosters,” Yelich said. “But I think that gives our team a freedom. Nobody thinks that you’re going to be able to do this. So go out there and just play.”

Milwaukee lost Willy Adames to free agency and traded away closer Devin Williams in the offseason, and it was unclear what contributions veterans Brandon Woodruff (shoulder surgery) and Yelich (back) would be able to provide.

Both were able to be key players, although Woodruff’s status for the postseason is in question after he went on the injured list Sunday with what the team described as a moderate lat strain.

“Are we the most talented? No. Are we going to go up against teams far more talented with four times the payroll? Sure, but it doesn’t bother this team,” manager Pat Murphy said.

Since 2018, the Brewers have lost in the wild-card round four times, in the division series once and in the NL Championship Series once. The franchise’s only pennant came in 1982.

“I heard somebody say we’ve got the regular season figured out, now we’ve got to figure out the playoffs. That’s one of the most absurd comments I’ve ever heard,” Murphy said, emphasizing his squad’s body of work.

After losing 5-1 to St. Louis, the Brewers had to wait less than a half-hour before the Cubs’ game ended. The team put on navy blue “division champs” shirts, sprayed bottles of chilled prosecco and dumped cans of Miller Lite on each others’ heads.

A blue flag with late announcer Bob Uecker’s signature hung in the soaked visitors locker room.

Owner Mark Attanasio suggested there was some “Brewer magic or Uecker magic” in this team.

“It’s really just the culture. We show up every spring training with the goal of winning the division,” said Sal Frelick, in his third year with Milwaukee. “So it’s been great. I’m fortunate to be able to do it every year.”

The Brewers gathered on the Busch Stadium infield for a team photo and were about to disperse when Murphy came up the stairs from the dugout, almost left out of the moment.

“When we started the year, nobody thought we’d be here at this point. Obviously, we’ve had our share of injuries. Nobody could have imagined we’d be in this spot right now,” Woodruff said.

The Brewers were at their best during a 29-4 stretch in July and August, turning a four-game deficit into a commanding nine-game advantage in the division.

“We’ve done a heck of a job as a group to get to this point,” Woodruff said. “And you know what? There’s still a lot of baseball left for the Brewers.”

Last year, they won the Central by 10 games before dropping the wild-card series to the Mets —losing the decisive Game 3 after Williams squandered a two-run lead in the ninth inning. Pete Alonso’s three-run home run was the key.

To Murphy, who took over as Milwaukee’s skipper before last season, that’s the fickle nature of the playoffs.

“It takes a lot of things to go your way, and sometimes having great talent helps that,” Murphy said. “I don’t worry about this team, and I don’t worry about what anybody says about this team. I get to live it every day and see how special they are.”

