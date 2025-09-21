No. 16 UW-La Crosse women’s soccer is 8-0 — best start in school history

Expect the 16th-ranked UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team to move up in the polls once again.

The Eagles are 8-0 — off to their best start in school history — after a pair of wins last week.

Seven of UW-L’s eight wins have come by shutout. The Eagles beat Simpson and Concordia last week, both by 5-0 scores.

UW-L has only given up two goals — coming against Millikin in a 6-2 win back on Sept. 13.

The Eagles aren’t home again until Oct. 8. Between then and now they will face four opponents on the road, beginning with Carleton on Wednesday.

TOP PHOTO: UW-L’s Sera Speltz passes the ball against Concordia on Sept. 20, 2025 (PHOTO: Jim Lund, UWL athletics)