Rudrud to Groth in final minute wins it for Central, in 100th battle for the Ark vs. Logan

They’re saying it was the 100th matchup playing for the Ark on Friday, and the ending between the Logan and Central high school football teams did not disappoint.

A three-play, 84-yard drive was capped off with a 34-yard touchdown strike from Central quarterback Christian Rudrud to Connor Groth to tie the game with 57 seconds to go.

Charlie Buxton’s extra point gave the Riverhawks the 13-12 win, handing the Rangers their first loss of the season.

Rudrud was 11 of 15 passes for 187 yards, while Groth had eight catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns for the RiverHawks (3-2, 3-0).

Logan (4-1, 2-1) running back Maxim Roberts rushed for 85 yards and two scores on 18 carries, while teammate Tommy Check had 25 carries for 104 yards at quarterback.

TOP PHOTO: Central’s Connor Groth after catching the tying 34-yard touchdown in the Ark game against Logan on Sept. 19, 2025 (WKTY Screenshot)