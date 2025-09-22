Huge Wins for the Blugolds

Justus Cleveland from WEAU 13 joins Dan to recap the latest in local sports including big wins for the UW-Eau Claire football and volleyball teams. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Would You Rather….Dan and Chad sit down for a quick episode before the #Packers game...otherwise that could of turned into a heated vent session.....and covered a boat load of topics that include: Is it a failure if…Read More What Was That?The #GreenBayPackers fell to the Browns this past weekend. Wait, what? Besides the loss, the offensive game play for the #Packers really annoyed Dan. #GoPackGo #NFL #Football #PackersNews…Read More Division Champs!The #MilwaukeeBrewers are division champs again! But, they got some bad news surrounding Brandon Woodruff. Dan recaps and previews the final week of the regulars season for the #Brewers…Read More Getting Close, #Brewers!Brandon Berg joins Dan as they chat about the #Brewers push to win the division and secure the top spot in the National League. They discuss how the roster will shape up for the playoff run, how the…Read More Keys to Victory for #Packers Against the BrownsDan lists his keys to victory for the #Packers as they get set for a week 3 game against the Browns. Plus he also lists his key matchups and people who "gotta have a game." #GreenBayPackers…Read More Big Time 8-Player ClashBrandon Berg joins Dan to recap and preview the latest in local sports that includes: EC North and EC Memorial football An 8-player football between the two best in the state Other high school…Read More QB Injuries and Timetable for ReedDr. Crow joins Dan to discuss Jayden Reeds surgeries and what his timetable looks like for a return. Plus they chat about Zach Tom, JJ McCarthy, and Joe Burrow. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Fantasy Football Week 3#FantasyFootball expert Eric Balkman is answering your fantasy football lineup questions! #NFL #Football #FantasySports See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More PrevNext