Packers BLOW IT to the Browns, Badgers are DEAD

Grant reacts to the Packers UGLY loss in Cleveland- focusing on Love's INT, LaFleur's coaching and the special teams. Callers join. Where do the Badgers go from here? Related Posts Kraft injured, Packers won't be flat | Mike ClemensGrant reacts to the injury to Tucker Kraft and explains why he isn't concerned about the Packers no-showing in Cleveland. He also complains about the latest Tush Push discourse and compares the…Read More Flowers for Freddy | Curt Hogg & Jesse TempleGrant gives props to Peralta and Yelich and contextualizes their seasons among recent Brewers history. Curt Hogg joins LIVE from the ballpark in front of X-Golf. Dame Lillard is happy in Portland,…Read More Herbert, Baker and Love | extend Quay Walker?Grant reacts to Monday Night Football and compares both Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield to Jordan Love. The Packers are apparently interested in extending Quay Walker- would you prioritize Quay or…Read More Overreacting to W2? Grant offends short men | Zach HeilprinGrant explains how everyone is overreacting to early returns from Caleb Williams and JJ McCarthy- but that's also why the NFL is great. The Badgers got blasted by Alabama (again), Zach Heilprin…Read More Packers feel Different this year | Ryan WoodGrant explains how the Packers have responded perfectly to the Micah Parsons trade, and how Packers fans are a bit spoiled when it comes to evaluating Jordan Love. Ryan Wood joins thanks to La Crosse…Read More Fans- raise your Packers expectations | Bukowski and ClemensGrant explains why he expects a Packers win over the Commanders. Peter Bukowski joins to react to the Lions win and what comes next for the Packers, and Mike Clemens calls in from the press box to…Read More Who's this baseball for? Watson extended | Jesse Temple and Tobi AltizerGrant asks who is currently enjoying baseball- before reacting to Christian Watson's one year extension. Jesse Temple joins to discuss the Badgers- would Iowa or Illinois be considered signature…Read More Caleb crashes and burns | Mike Clemens & Arif HasanGrant reacts to the Vikings win over Caleb Williams and the Bears before getting the latest from Green Bay from Mike Clemens. Arif Hasan from Wide Left joins to contextualize the first week in the…Read More