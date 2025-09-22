Packers BLOW IT to the Browns, Badgers are DEAD

September 22, 2025|In Wisco Sports Show

Packers BLOW IT to the Browns, Badgers are DEAD

September 22, 2025|In Wisco Sports Show

Packers BLOW IT to the Browns, Badgers are DEAD

Grant reacts to the Packers UGLY loss in Cleveland- focusing on Love’s INT, LaFleur’s coaching and the special teams. Callers join. Where do the Badgers go from here? 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Related Posts