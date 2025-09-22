Wisconsin football flips Oregon State commit

September 22, 2025|In Badgers

Wisconsin football flips Oregon State commit

September 22, 2025|In Badgers

Wisconsin football flips Oregon State commit

Wisconsin added another defensive back in its 2026 class and did so by taking another school’s verbal commit.

Three-star cornerback Donovan Dunmore (Clovis, Calif.) announced his flip to the Badgers on Monday morning.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Dunmore is ranked as the 66th-best player in the state of California and the No. 68 cornerback in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Dunmore had committed to Oregon State back in June. He also held offers from Kansas State, Arizona, Boise State and others.

With the addition of Dunmore, the Badgers now have 15 commits in the class, including two cornerbacks. The class is ranked No. 60 in the country.

Related Posts