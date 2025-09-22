Wisconsin football flips Oregon State commit

Wisconsin added another defensive back in its 2026 class and did so by taking another school’s verbal commit.

Three-star cornerback Donovan Dunmore (Clovis, Calif.) announced his flip to the Badgers on Monday morning.

I want to thank Oregon State University for recruiting me and having the interest and belief in me to help their program but after much thought and many conversations with my family, I will be flipping my commitment to The University of Wisconsin! @CoachFick @Haynes_Badgers pic.twitter.com/WZIFMdgqj8 — DONOVAN DUNMORE (@alwaysDunmore) September 22, 2025

The 6-foot, 185-pound Dunmore is ranked as the 66th-best player in the state of California and the No. 68 cornerback in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Dunmore had committed to Oregon State back in June. He also held offers from Kansas State, Arizona, Boise State and others.

With the addition of Dunmore, the Badgers now have 15 commits in the class, including two cornerbacks. The class is ranked No. 60 in the country.