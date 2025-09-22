Would You Rather….

September 22, 2025|In The Man Cave Podcast

September 22, 2025|In The Man Cave Podcast

Dan and Chad sit down for a quick episode before the #Packers game…otherwise that could of turned into a heated vent session…..and covered a boat load of topics that include:

  • Is it a failure if the Brewers and Packers don’t win it all this year?
  • Who deserves the most credit for the #Brewers
  • Most overrated and underrated #NFL players
  • Is Jordan Love a top 10 quarterback?
  • If they had to choose one…..would they prefer a Vikings or Bears Super Bowl?

