Holmen looks to stay unbeaten on the road at Tomah

After a delayed, but thrilling finish to week five action, the Holmen Vikings (3-0 conference, 5-0 overall) hit the road this week to put their undefeated record on the line against the Tomah Timberwolves (1-2 conference, 1-4 overall).

WKTY streams all Holmen’s game this season on its website or search the Holmen Vikings channel on Roku. The stream starts at 6:45 p.m. with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

The Vikings look to keep their undefeated season intact when they take on the Timberwolves and in order to do so, they will need to continue with their rushing attack that has amassed 1,292 yards on the ground through five games and is led by Seniors Elijah Kane (472 yds), Jack Barth (427 yds), Colin Williams (211 yds) and AJ Alesch (97 yds). On the other side of the ball, the defense has only allowed an average of just over ten points per game and is led by Junior linebackers Mason Flury (41 tackles) & Parker Spah (33 tackles) as well as Senior D-Lineman Ayden Smith (6.5 TFL), Jagger Jepson (3.5 TFL) & Tristan Brennan (3.5 TFL) who have combined for a total of 5.5 sacks on the season.

The Timberwolves will look for some home field advantage as they try to play spoiler and hand Holmen their first loss of the year. The Timberwolves look to be in a rebuilding year with a relatively young team that comes into this game with a balanced offensive attack having put the ball in the air 68 times while having 176 rushing attempts. The Tomah offense is led by Junior quarterback Quinn Gerke (30 of 65 for 302 yds passing) and Senior running backs Shon Abbas (389 yds rushing) and Timothy Budde (267 yds rushing).

The last time these two teams met up at Dennis Senz Memorial Field at Tomah High School two years ago, it was a battle for the ages as the teams battled it out into quadruple overtime with the Vikings coming out on top. Tune in Friday night to see if this turns out to be another MVC classic.