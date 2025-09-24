Logan looks to bounce back against air-it-out Onalaska

After losing a late lead to rival Central and ultimately the game for the Ark last Saturday, the Logan High School football team will try to bounce back against another conference rival in the Onalaska on Friday night .

WKTY will stream the game, as it does ever Rangers matchup. Watch on WKTY — or search the Logan Ranger channel on Roku. Pregame begins at 6:50 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Last week, Logan (4-1, 2-1) rushed for 226 yards Saturday, after a lightning storm postponed Fridays contest, but it took them 47 carries — good for less than 5 yards per carry.

Running back Maxim Roberts had 85 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Tommy Check carried 25 times for 104 yards, and took significant physical punishment from Central, even having to sit out a series in the second half.

Meanwhile, Onalaska (3-2, 1-2) bounced back from two straight losses, as it traveled to Baraboo and took down the Thunderbirds 51-13.

Senior quarterback Ian Kowal has thrown for more than 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. His leading target is fellow senior Luke Siegel, who has 377 yards and 5 receiving touchdowns on the year.