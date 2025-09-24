UW-L women’s soccer — off to best start in school history — moves into Top 15

The best start in UW-La Crosse history has the women’s soccer team now in the Top 15 in the country.

The Eagles (8-0), who have only given up goals in one game this season, moved up two spots to No. 14 in the Division III polls this week. That, after jumping nine spots last week.

Seven of their eight wins have come by shutout. They won 6-2 in the other matchup. And, they’ve won every game by four goals or more — outscoring opponents 42-2 so far this season.

UW-L is on the road until Oct. 8, beginning with Carleton on Wednesday night.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – UW-La Crosse’s women’s soccer team huddles during a game against Edgewood on Sept. 14, 2025 (PHOTO: Keara Chaperon, UWL Athletics)