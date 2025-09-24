WATCH: Holmen looks to stay unbeaten on the road at Tomah

After a delayed, but thrilling finish to week five action, the Holmen High School football team (3-0 conference, 5-0 overall) hits the road this week to put its undefeated record on the line against the Tomah (1-2 conference, 1-4 overall).

WKTY streams all Holmen’s game this season on its website or search the Holmen Vikings channel on Roku. The stream starts at 6:45 p.m. with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

In order to keep their record perfect, the Vikings will need to continue the rushing attack that has amassed 1,292 yards through five games and is led by seniors Elijah Kane (472 yards), Jack Barth (427), Colin Williams (211) and AJ Alesch (97).

On the other side of the ball, the defense has allowed just over 10 points per game and is led by junior linebackers Mason Flury (41 tackles) and Parker Spah (33), as well as Senior D-Lineman Ayden Smith (6.5 tackles for loss), Jagger Jepson (3.5) and Tristan Brennan (3.5), who have combined for a total of 5.5 sacks on the season.

Tomah will look for some home field advantage as it tries to play spoiler and hand Holmen their first loss of the year. The Timberwolves look to be in a rebuilding year with a relatively young team that comes into this game with a balanced offensive attack having put the ball in the air 68 times while having 176 rushing attempts. The Tomah offense is led by junior quarterback Quinn Gerke (30 of 65 for 302 yards) and senior running backs Shon Abbas (389 yards rushing) and Timothy Budde (267).

The last time these two teams met up at Dennis Senz Memorial Field at Tomah High School two years ago, it was a battle for the ages as the teams battled it out into quadruple overtime with the Vikings coming out on top.