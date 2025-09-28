Barth goes off for 179 yards, two scores as Holmen remains unbeaten

Colin Williams, Elijah Kane and Jack Barth all had a pair of rushing touchdowns in helping keep the Holmen High School football team unbeaten after a 42-13 win Friday over Tomah.

Barth had a ridiculous 179 yards rushing on just 12 carries — a 14.9-yard average — while Kane had 89 yards on 12 carries and Williams, a quarterback, had 10 carries for 74 yards.

The Vikings, who were up 28-7 at halftime, will head to winless Baraboo on Friday.

TOP PHOTO: Holmen runs the ball against Tomah on Sept. 26, 2025 (PHOTO: Daniel Smith)