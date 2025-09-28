Chenault for Onalaska and Central’s Rudrud go off in wins

Brendan Chenault and two touchdowns and 155 yards receiving, including an 86-yard score in the third quarter, in helping the Onalaska High School football team beat visiting Logan 28-12 last Friday.

It was the second consecutive loss for the Rangers, after a 4-0 start to the season.

It’s also the second consecutive win for the Hilltoppers (4-2, 2-2), who watched Ian Kowal throw for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior running back Maxim Roberts had 72 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore quarterback Tommy Check ran 24 times for 30 yards and added 147 more in the air for the Rangers (4-2, 2-2), who host Reedsburg on Friday.

CENTRAL BEATS SPARTA

Christian Rudrud helped the Central High School football team win its fourth consecutive game after an 0-2 start rushing for 286 yards and four touchdowns in Friday’s win over Sparta.

The Riverhawks, who amassed 510 yards of offense, blew out the Spartans 54-33. They’ll face Tomah on the road next week