Fickell says Billy Edwards wasn’t ‘ready to play’ vs Maryland, staff didn’t save the QB from himself

Luke Fickell has routinely said throughout his time as Wisconsin’s coach that they sometimes have to save players from themselves when they try to return from an injury too soon. The third-year coach admitted Monday that he did not do that with Billy Edwards Jr., allowing the team’s starting quarterback to return against Maryland before he was healthy enough to do so.

“I didn’t save him from himself,” Fickell said. “With that game, wanting to play, expecting to play, preparing to play, but the truth of matter is he probably wasn’t in a position where he was ready to play.”

Edwards lasted just six plays before appearing to re-injure his right knee when forced to scramble out of the pocket. The transfer from Maryland missed time in fall camp with a knee injury. He then injured it again on the third series of the season opener. The draw of playing against his former team likely impacted Edwards’ thinking but ultimately it is on Fickell and the team’s medical staff to make the call.

“That’s where we got to do a better job,” Fickell said. “That’s one of those things that each and every week, they’re better, but how much better are they? And can you test it during the week to figure out where they are so you don’t get into a situation like we did against Maryland.”

Edwards was replaced by sophomore Danny O’Neil, who had started the previous two games. Against the Terps, O’Neil went 14-for-22, for 120 yards with an interception. For the season, he’s thrown five touchdowns and five picks while posting a passer rating of 141.5, which ranks 13th in the Big Ten. The transfer from San Diego State would presumably start for the Badgers at Michigan on Saturday if Edwards can’t go. The backup would be another transfer — Hunter Simmons — who looked good late against Maryland, going 7-for-9 for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Other injuries:

Wisconsin will be without safety Preston Zachman for an extended period. He suffered a significant lower leg injury that had him a walking boot and riding a knee scooter during the Maryland game.

The status of several other key players remains in question for the Badgers trip to Ann Arbor. That includes running back Dilin Jones (lower body), center Jake Renfro (knee, ankle), offensive lineman Kerry Kodanko (shoulder) and outside linebacker Corey Walker.

“We’ll go out there today and see where those guys are. Most of those guys did not do much last week,” Fickell said. “I hope, and we hope, to get all those guys back. But I think that, obviously, early in this week we will have to be smart, but the preparation for saying, ‘hey, hopefully we have those guys’ is where we are right now. It’s a lot of unknowns.”