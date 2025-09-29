Wisconsin basketball: Kirk Penney leaving coaching staff, Brad Davison returning to take his place

A significant change has come to Wisconsin basketball coaching staff.

The program announced Monday that Kirk Penney was leaving after two seasons to return home to New Zealand, with former Badgers standout Brad Davison returning to fill his role as special assistant to the head coach.

“Our entire team and staff are grateful for the two seasons Kirk was able to spend with us and I thank him for his impact on Wisconsin Basketball,” head coach Greg Gard stated in a release. “He is a legend of this program and it was fun to see him extend the impact he had as a player to then a coaching role.”

Penney helped overhaul Wisconsin’s offense in his short time in Madison, turning the normally plodding Badgers into one of the most efficient and high-scoring offenses in the Big Ten. That included the team scoring 79.7 points per game last season, its most since 1971-72. But Penney was doing it while his family remained half a world away in New Zealand.

“It has been an absolute thrill to be back with Wisconsin Basketball and I’m grateful for the opportunity from Coach Gard and the entire staff,” Penney stated in the release. “I’m looking forward to staying connected to the program, but it’s time for me to be with my family in New Zealand. My wife and children have been so accommodating and it feels like the right time to step away from the Badgers to be home. I’m also excited to continue pursuing current and new private business opportunities in New Zealand. We have built a powerful roster and an incredible staff at Wisconsin and big things are ahead. I can’t wait to watch them compete this season and help in any way possible.”

Davison, Wisconsin’s all-time leader in 3-pointers and a five-year starter, returns to Madison after two seasons playing professionally overseas. During his college career, the Minnesota native often spoke of getting into coaching after his playing days were over.

“Adding Brad Davison to our staff is an absolute win,” Gard said. “He was the heart and soul of our program while he played here and he has stayed connected even while playing professionally over the past four years in Europe. He has a terrific basketball mind, one of the best leaders I’ve ever coached, and we know we are adding someone who will dedicate every ounce to this team. He’s a winner and will not only add valuable perspective, but he will also have the ability to connect with the guys in our locker room from day one. We can’t wait to have Brad back on the court and in our program with us.”