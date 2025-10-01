WATCH: Holmen looks to stay unbeaten at Baraboo

The Holmen High School football team looks continue its best start in a dozen years and stay unbeaten as it hits the the road for a second consecutive week — this Friday, taking on winless Baraboo.

WKTY streams all Holmen’s game this season on its website or search the Holmen Vikings channel on Roku. The stream starts at 6:45 p.m. with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

The last time the Vikings were 6-0 was back in 2013, when it finished the season 11-1 — their only loss coming in the third round of the playoffs.

So far, this year’s Holmen squad is dominating on the ground with 1,707 yards and an 8.2-yard average with 26 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the defense has been equally impressive, allowing just 11 points a game and an average of 226 yards of offense.

The Thunderbirds (0-6) are led by senior quarterback Peyton Poker, who is averaging 170 yards passing, while junior back Ethan Huelsemann has compiled 519 yards on the ground.

FILE – TOP PHOTO: Holmen huddles after beating Reedsburg on Sept. 20, 2025 (Screenshot Daniel Smith video)