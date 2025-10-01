WATCH: Logan looks to bounce back from 2 losses vs. Reedsburg

After giving up 200 yards passing to both Central and Onalaska the past two weeks, the Logan High School football team will have a much different challenge as it host Reedsburg on Friday.

WKTY will stream the game, as it does ever Rangers matchup. Watch on WKTY — or search the Logan Ranger channel on Roku. Pregame begins at 6:50 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Both teams come in with identical 4-2 records (2-2 in the Mississippi Valley Conference), making this one crucial as they try to clinch a playoff berth with just three weeks left in the season.

Reedsburg has thrown eight passes all year, completing one for 33 yards. Senior quarterback Will Mikonowicz makes up for it with his proficiency on the ground, rushing for 844 yards and 14 touchdowns, while his counterpart at running back, Landin Purifoy, has added 529 yards and another seven touchdowns.

Logan lost 13-12 to rival Central two weeks ago and fell to Onalaska 28-12.

The Rangers will try to get their running game back to the effectiveness it had at the start of the year. They posted just 99 yards on 39 carries against the Hilltoppers, led by Maxim Roberts’ 685 yards on 113 carries and nine touchdowns.