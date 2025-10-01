Westby High football cancels upcoming game against Aquinas

Aquinas High School’s football team will get a free win Friday and move to 6-0 on the season.

The Blugolds’ opponent, Westby, announced Tuesday that due to a number of injuries, it does not have enough players to safely field a team and has cancelled the game.

The loss will drop Westby to 2-5 on the year. No word on whether it will be able to finish out the final two weeks of the season at Luther and home against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.

Meanwhile, Aquinas will wrap up its season home against West Salem and at Viroqua.