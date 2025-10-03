Economist Hoffer on hundreds of millions Wisconsin loses in sports betting, plus firing Luke Fickell

Economist Adam Hoffer joins WIZM’s La Crosse Talk to fire Badgers football coach Luke Fickell and discuss the hundreds of millions of dollars Wisconsin is losing out on by not legalizing sports betting statewide.

First, though, we discuss a La Crosse City Council proposal to spend around $600,000 to update the 2nd Street bike lanes.

Hoffer is the director of excise tax — sin tax — policy at the Tax Foundation and a former sports economist at UW-La Crosse.

His latest report outlines how much sports betting tax revenue every state brought in last year and we compare Wisconsin to its neighbors Michigan and Illinois. Illinois, last year, brought in $240 million — the second most in the country.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell speaks with a referee as his team plays against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)