PROGRAMMING NOTE: Brewers playoff opener Saturday will be on WIZM

With the Milwaukee Brewers and UW-La Crosse football team playing at the same time Saturday, the playoff matchup between the Cubs and Brewers will be moved to WIZM.

Pregame for the NLDS matchup begins at 12:45 p.m. Saturday. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.

Tune in on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska).

Meanwhile, No. 5 UW-L is on the road at 10th-ranked UW-Whitewater in a matchup that could break the Division III record for attendance. Pregame for that on WKTY begins at 12:45 p.m. with kickoff at 1 p.m.

Tune into that matchup on the WKTY website, the WKTY app or on air at 96.7 FM / 580 AM.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy, left, and Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell, right, exchange lineups with umpire Jansen Visconti, center, before a baseball game Friday, May 2, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)