When No. 5 UW-La Crosse faces No. 10 UW-Whitewater, expect a DIII record crowd

It could be the largest home crowd in Division III sports history Saturday, when No. 5 UW-La Crosse heads to No. 10 UW-Whitewater.

The Warhawks have set this record two consecutive seasons now. Last year, against UW-Oshkosh, and two seasons ago, when UW-L ended a 19-game losing streak to UW-W in front of 20,113 fans on a 51-yard field goal as time expired.

Listen to Eagles-Warhawks live on wktysports.com and the WKTY App. Or tune in on 96.7 FM / 580 AM. Pregame coverage is set for 12:45 p.m. with kickoff at 1 p.m.

UW-L coach Matt Janus knows what to expect.

“We’ve been blowing out speakers, I’m probably going to get in trouble at UW-L having crowd noise in the background,” Janus said. “We’ve had guys play there before and at Grand Valley State last year so they can understand the tempo of everything and how it can be from a communication standpoint.”

The last five matchups between these two rivals has been decided by just one score — the Eagles going 2-3 but winning the last two.

The Warhawks went 6-4 last season and missed the playoffs — rare in the illustrious program’s history. They are 3-0 this season, including a 20-point win at 21st-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor two weeks ago. Janus said he knew UW-Whitewater wouldn’t be struggling for long, as they’ve shot up the rankings week after week this season.

“The resources that institution and that program has is unreal,” Janus said. “They just don’t go ‘down’ because of that. They also have phenomenal coaches that have been in the league for awhile and understands it.”

The reality is, two Top 10 teams and rivals are likely to captivate the DIII college football world Saturday, which Janus said his players should embrace.

“Guys come to this place and that place to play in these type of games,” Janus said. ” We want to be in games that matter and games of this magnitude.”

The Eagles had a bye last week after getting wins against No. 17 Carnegie Mellon on the road in Pittsburgh, and beating Division II foe Wayne State.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – UW-La Crosse receiver Jack Janke runs after the catch against Wayne State on Sept. 20, 2025 (PHOTO: UWL Athletics)