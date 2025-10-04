Holmen remains undefeated with rout over Baraboo

The Holmen Vikings handled a winless Baraboo Thunderbirds team with a 48-7 rout that continues the team’s undefeated season.

The Vikings were led by two scores each by Colin Williams and Elijah Kane.

Holmen posted 42 of their 48 points in the first quarter as they put the game away early.

Williams ran for 155 yards on eight attempts. One was a 78 yarder that gave Holmen its first score of the night.

Kane later added a 61-yard run in the first that found the end zone.

Baraboo scored on the subsequent kickoff when Huelsemann Ethan took the kickoff back for a touchdown.

Two field goals from Lucas Degner in the 2nd Quarter ended the scoring.

With the win, Holmen goes to 7-0 on the season.

The Vikings play Central at home on October 10.